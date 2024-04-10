Novagold Resources Inc (NG, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 3, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a mineral exploration entity engaged in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, reported a net loss of $10.3 million, which is consistent with the estimated earnings per share of -$0.02. Novagold's commitment to advancing the Donlin Gold project to a full feasibility study remains strong, as reflected in the extensive community engagement efforts and the maintenance of a robust treasury with $118 million in cash and term deposits.

Operational Highlights and Community Engagement

During the quarter, Novagold achieved significant milestones in the development of the Donlin Gold project, which it co-owns with Barrick Gold Corporation. The company completed work for resource modeling, advanced metallurgical test work, and continued planning for regional infrastructure support. Notably, Novagold has emphasized the reinforcement of Donlin Gold's social license through deep engagement with local communities, governments, and Native Corporations, highlighting the importance of these relationships in the project's ongoing development.

Novagold's dedication to social responsibility is evident in its support for various initiatives in the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region, including education, community wellness, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship. The company's efforts to foster meaningful collaborations with local communities and stakeholders underscore its commitment to responsible mining practices and sustainable development.

Financial Performance and Liquidity

The company's financial results for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, show a net loss decrease of $0.3 million from the previous year, primarily due to lower costs at Donlin Gold and increased interest income. Despite the net loss, Novagold's strong cash position, with $117.5 million in cash and term deposits, provides a solid foundation for the continued advancement of the Donlin Gold project.

Liquidity and capital resources saw a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by $8.2 million, mainly used to fund Novagold's share of Donlin Gold and for corporate administrative expenses. The company's anticipated expenditures for fiscal year 2024 are approximately $31.2 million, which includes funding for the Donlin Gold project and corporate general and administrative costs.

Looking Ahead

Novagold's primary goals for 2024 involve advancing the Donlin Gold project toward a construction decision, maintaining stakeholder support, promoting a strong culture of safety and sustainability, preserving a positive corporate reputation, and maintaining a healthy balance sheet. The company's operations are focused on achieving technical, environmental, sustainable development, economic, and legal objectives, as well as obtaining and maintaining necessary permits and completing pre-feasibility and feasibility studies.

Novagold's conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on April 4, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The company's quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2024 is also outlined, providing investors with key dates for future updates.

For more detailed information on Novagold's financial results, including the complete financial statements and quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q, please visit the company's website at www.novagold.com, SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Novagold Resources Inc for further details.