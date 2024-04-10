Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial), a software company that provides customer engagement and digital process automation solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Product Officer Rifat Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,448 shares of Pegasystems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Pegasystems Inc were trading at $63.72, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.211 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 85.08, which is above both the industry median of 26.835 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $54.24, indicates that Pegasystems Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

