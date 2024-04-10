Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial), a highly regarded discount retail chain offering brand name merchandise at significantly reduced prices, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's President and CEO, John Swygert, sold 11,756 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,198 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc were trading at $75.22, resulting in a market cap of approximately $4.20 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.44, which is above the industry median of 16.44 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $75.22 and a GF Value of $76.90, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it provides data for stakeholders to consider alongside other financial and market information.

