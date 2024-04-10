Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial), a software company that develops customer engagement and digital process automation software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Kenneth Stillwell, sold 2,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $63.7 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $127,400. Over the past year, Kenneth Stillwell has sold a total of 35,641 shares of Pegasystems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Pegasystems Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Pegasystems Inc stands at $5.211 billion, with the stock trading at a price-earnings ratio of 85.08. This ratio is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.835 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, Pegasystems Inc's shares were trading at $63.7 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric, which has a reference value of $54.24 for Pegasystems Inc. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Kenneth Stillwell may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and broader economic indicators, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

