Insider Sell: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Kristen Ambrose Sells Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

On April 2, 2024, Kristen Ambrose, the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 240 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a particular focus on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and is actively researching treatments for other serious and life-threatening diseases.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $419 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $100,560. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc have decreased. Over the past year, Kristen Ambrose has sold a total of 2,786 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 64 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

As of the date of the insider's recent sell, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $105.6 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 29.43, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 29.035 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's trading price of $419 on the day of the transaction places it above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $352.49, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an overview of the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC's website and review the filed documents.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
