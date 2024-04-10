Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), a cloud-based platform that provides monitoring and analytics for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Pomel, sold 85,637 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,288,328 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Datadog Inc, with a total of 98 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $122.96, giving the company a market capitalization of $40.326 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1,012.58, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.835. Despite this high price-earnings ratio, the company's stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, based on a GuruFocus Value of $146.06. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While the reasons behind insider sales can vary, they may influence market and investor sentiment, especially when they form a consistent pattern over time.

