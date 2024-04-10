Michael Sturmer, President at Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), sold 6,395 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.6 per share, resulting in a total value of $240,442.

Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. The company offers employer-sponsored fertility benefits for employees and their partners who are seeking to start a family. Progyny's services include access to a premier network of fertility specialists, treatment management, pharmacy benefits, and other related services.

Over the past year, Michael Sturmer has sold a total of 34,141 shares of Progyny Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Progyny Inc shows a pattern of 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) had a market cap of $3.449 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 57.66, which is above the industry median of 24.26 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $37.6 on the day of the transaction, with a GuruFocus Value of $68.83. This indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55, suggesting that Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial).

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

