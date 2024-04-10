GitLab Inc (GTLB) CFO Brian Robins Sells 60,000 Shares

Brian Robins, the Chief Financial Officer of GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial), has sold 60,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 281,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

GitLab Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing a complete DevOps platform delivered as a single application. This platform fundamentally changes the way Development, Security, and Ops teams collaborate and build software. GitLab Inc aims to streamline the process for everyone involved in the software development lifecycle, providing a collaborative and transparent experience.

The insider transaction history for GitLab Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year. There have been 42 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of GitLab Inc were trading at $56.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.962 billion.

The insider's recent transaction follows a trend of insider sales at GitLab Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and direction.

