Asian Markets Set for Uplift Following Powell's Rate Cut Signals

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Asian stocks are poised for a rise following statements from Jerome Powell, indicating a likely reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve within the year.

With Powell's reassurance, equity futures in Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong experienced an uptick, despite the closure of markets in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan for a holiday.

In the U.S., a surge towards the end of the trading session led to an increase in the S&P 500 by 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100 by 0.2%. Additionally, a revival was seen in Treasuries, which rebounded from early losses to close mainly higher, buoyed by a slight rally that favored shorter-term securities.

The Federal Reserve's Chair reiterated a cautious stance on adjusting borrowing costs, suggesting that recent inflation data has not significantly altered the economic outlook. This stance has bolstered confidence in risk assets, despite recent skepticism over the Fed's ability to implement the anticipated three rate cuts this year.

Gold prices soared to a new high, surpassing $2,300 per ounce, supported by Powell's openness to rate reductions. Concurrently, West Texas Intermediate crude oil continued its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive session, standing at approximately $85 per barrel.

The aftermath of Taiwan's most severe earthquake in 25 years, which resulted in at least nine fatalities and impacted semiconductor production, is under scrutiny. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a crucial chip supplier to companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA, Financial), managed to evacuate staff without sustaining significant damage to essential equipment.

The Japanese yen remained stable as Makoto Sakurai, a former Bank of Japan board member, hinted at a potential interest rate hike around October. Meanwhile, a measure of the dollar's strength experienced its most significant drop in two weeks.

Despite a positive outlook for a gentle U.S. economic landing, Morgan Stanley's global investment committee notes that stock investors' expectations may be overly optimistic. This scenario presents an opportunity to explore investment avenues beyond the S&P 500.

There appears to be a sustained interest in U.S. stocks, with Citigroup Inc. strategists suggesting potential for the market rally to resume after a recent downturn. This is supported by the addition of over $16 billion in net long positions to S&P 500 futures and net inflows into exchange-traded funds.

Investors are also keeping an eye on key economic indicators and central bank officials' speeches scheduled for the week, including Eurozone retail sales and U.S. unemployment figures.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.