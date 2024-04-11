Investor Sentiments Diverge on S&P 500's Latest Spinoffs: GE and 3M

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The recent trend of corporate separations has returned, with two major spinoffs entering the S&P 500 Index this week. However, only one has managed to capture the interest of investors.

GE Vernova Inc., the clean energy division spun off from General Electric, has seen its value increase by approximately 19% since it began trading, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's steady performance. On the other hand, Solventum Corp., a healthcare entity spun off from 3M Co., has experienced a nearly 30% decline in its stock value from the commencement of when-issued trading, according to Bloomberg data.

The contrasting initial trading performances of these spinoffs highlight the uncertain nature of dividing large corporations into separate entities.

GE Vernova's debut was met with enthusiasm, as investors eagerly invested in General Electric prior to the spinoff's completion. GE Aerospace, now trading independently under the ticker GE, has seen a 4% increase this week, contributing to an 88% rise over the past year and reaching a seven-year peak.

Conversely, while the 3M split into Solventum generated some initial optimism, concerns about the unit’s substantial debt have overshadowed potential gains. The parent company, in contrast, has enjoyed a 7.1% increase since March 26.

Jim Osman, founder of The Edge Consulting Group, advises investors to hold off on purchasing shares in either company for the time being.

According to Osman, GE Vernova is currently fairly valued, suggesting that a more opportune moment for investment may arise in the future. He urges caution with Solventum, pointing out its high leverage compared to its peers. The company is saddled with approximately $8 billion in debt and anticipates organic revenue growth to be between minus 2% and zero for 2024.

Analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence predict challenging times ahead for Solventum, expecting a 2% decline in revenue this year due to a stock-keeping unit reorganization, a forecast significantly below its prior market growth expectations.

The considerable market capitalizations of GE Vernova and Solventum, estimated at $37 billion and $11 billion respectively, justify their inclusion in the S&P 500, a move that typically attracts investor interest. However, analyst opinions on the stocks remain mixed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggests waiting for a dip in GE Vernova's shares before buying, as its current trading price is close to the firm's year-end target. RBC Capital Markets holds a more optimistic view, highlighting the company's potential for pursuing high-growth strategies as an independent entity. Meanwhile, Spin-Off Research has initiated coverage of the energy unit with a hold rating and a $145 price target.

Solventum has received a buy rating from Spin-Off Research, while Edward Jones has given it a hold rating. Currently, no major banks have begun covering the healthcare stock, according to Bloomberg data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.