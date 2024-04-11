Uncovering the True Value of JM Smucker Co (SJM): A Modest Undervaluation?

Is JM Smucker Co (SJM) Poised for a Value Surge?

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amidst a daily loss of -2.88% and a 3-month decline of -6.94%, investors in JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) are facing a conundrum. With a Loss Per Share of $0.87, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of JM Smucker Co (SJM), inviting readers to explore the financial nuances that might reveal an investment opportunity.

Company Introduction

JM Smucker Co is a staple in the packaged food industry, with a significant presence in the U.S. retail channel and a diverse portfolio that includes coffee, pet foods, and consumer foods. With a market cap of $12.70 billion and a current stock price of $119.52, the company's valuation compared to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value of $143.92, suggests a potential undervaluation. This section will examine JM Smucker Co's financials and market positioning to provide a clearer picture of its true worth.

1775677164570701824.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, combining historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial)'s stock appears modestly undervalued when assessed against this benchmark. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trading value that the stock should gravitate towards. If a stock trades significantly below this line, as JM Smucker Co does, it may indicate higher future returns relative to its growth.

Given JM Smucker Co's valuation, the stock's long-term return potential appears favorable when juxtaposed with its business growth trajectory.

1775677143762759680.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. JM Smucker Co's financial position, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0, places it at the lower end of the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. However, its overall financial strength has been given a fair rating of 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. This assessment is crucial for investors considering the stock's financial resilience.

1775677182077726720.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. JM Smucker Co has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, boasting an impressive operating margin of 16.97%, which is higher than 88.7% of its peers. Despite this, the company's growth rates in revenue and EBITDA are lagging behind industry averages, with its 3-year average revenue growth rate underperforming 56.01% of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful metric for evaluating a company's profitability is the comparison between its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, a company's ROIC should exceed its WACC to indicate value creation. For JM Smucker Co, the past 12 months have seen a troubling ROIC of -210.78, starkly contrasted against a WACC of 4.26, suggesting challenges in generating cash flow relative to invested capital.

1775677201870647296.png

Conclusion

In summation, JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) is showing signs of modest undervaluation, with fair financial health and profitability. However, its growth ranking falls short when compared to industry peers. For a more detailed financial overview, interested parties are encouraged to review JM Smucker Co's 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.