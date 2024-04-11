Citigroup (C) Eyes Growth in Japan's Bond Market Post-Negative Rate Policy

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Citigroup Inc. (C, Financial) is optimistic about the resurgence of Japan's bond market, anticipating that the end of negative interest rates by the central bank will rejuvenate the sector, attract professionals, and bolster the bank's efforts to expand its debt operations.

Following the Bank of Japan's decision to terminate its negative-rate policy and relax its control over bond yields, there's been a noticeable uptick in the Japanese government bond market, valued at $7.3 trillion. This change has sparked a competitive environment among banks to attract top traders, offering them substantial bonuses, a stark contrast to the stagnant market conditions that prevailed for years.

Kazuhiro Nakajima, a senior executive at Citigroup's local securities division, highlighted the increasing influx of young talent into the rate sales team, a trend that was challenging in the past due to the market's lack of movement. With the central bank's recent policy shift, the bond market is poised for greater volatility, a welcome development for trading activities.

Citigroup has managed to retain a skilled team with experience from previous rate hikes in 2006-07, positioning its rates business competitively. The bank has also successfully expanded its yen rates business among Japanese regional lenders, experiencing growth that surpassed expectations. This expansion involves transactions in Japanese government bonds and yen rates swaps.

The revival of Japan's stock market has also brightened prospects for the equities business, drawing global attention to Japanese companies. Nakajima, who also oversees equity markets, noted an increase in inquiries from analysts, driven by governance reforms in Japanese firms and shifting global investment trends.

This resurgence in Japan's financial market comes at an opportune time, aligning with Citigroup's strategic goals and highlighting the potential for significant activity ahead in both bond and equity markets.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.