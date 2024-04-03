Full Year 2023 Hilton Food Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Steve Murrells - Hilton Food Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning everybody. Welcome to Hilton Foods full year results 2023. I'm Steve Murrells, the Group's Chief Executive, and I'm presenting today with our Chief Financial Officer, Matt Osborne. We will share our full year performance this morning, review the progress that we're making in the business versus our strategic priorities, and lay out the strength of the platform that we have in place to go after future growth.



This has been a good financial performance for the year, achieved against a backdrop that has remained volatile. As a Group, we have seen a pleasing uptick in Group revenues and volumes. In addition, and particularly encouraging has been the growth in profits, which is largely down to delivering our seafood turnaround ahead of our plan.



We've also made progress in further strengthening our balance sheet with notable improvements in our free cash flow, which positions the business well to support future growth opportunities. I'm also pleased to announce the final dividend of 32p, an