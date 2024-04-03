Q2 2024 Acuity Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Charlotte, please go ahead.



Charlotte McLaughlin - Acuity Brands, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. On the call with me this morning is Neil Ashe, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Holcom, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call will include updates on our strategic progress and on our fiscal 2024 2nd quarter performance. There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this call. As a reminder, some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as detailed on Slide 2 of the