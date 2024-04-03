Q3 2024 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Resources Connections and conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the third quarter ended February 24, 2024. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures.



An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be reviewed in the Investor Relations sections of our GP's website and filed today with the SEC. Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives and strategies and the anticipated financial performance of the Company. Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially please see the Risk Factors sections in our GP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended