Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) is a leading provider of system design tools, software, IP, and services. The company is known for its electronic design automation (EDA) software and hardware, which are used to design and engineer semiconductor and electronic systems. According to a recent SEC Filing, Sr. Vice President Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $310.46 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $310,460. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) indicates a trend of insider selling, with 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) were trading at $310.46 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $84.664 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) stands at 81.30, which is higher than the industry median of 26.835 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $310.46 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $233.37, Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

