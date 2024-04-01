Executive Vice President Bryan Smith has sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $62.91 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $465,534.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,464 shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last twelve months indicates a higher number of insider sales (6) compared to insider buys (4).

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial), with a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering includes trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.18, surpassing the industry median of 18.255 and also exceeding Nasdaq Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry and the company's own trading history.

On the valuation front, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial) was trading at $62.91 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value of $52.89. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

