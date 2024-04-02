On April 2, 2024, Martine Rothblatt, the Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other cardiovascular disorders, as well as products in the fields of pediatric medicine and infectious disease.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 458,425 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 53 insider sells for United Therapeutics Corp.

On the day of the sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $228.69, resulting in a market cap of $10.886 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.65, which is lower than the industry median of 29.035 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84, with a GF Value of $273.38, indicating that United Therapeutics Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to investors as it may signal their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

