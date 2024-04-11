Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), a company specializing in the retail of customizable stuffed animals and related products, has reported an insider transaction involving Chief Operating Officer J. Hurt. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 22,819 shares of the company on April 3, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,819 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 17 insider sells.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading at $29.23, resulting in a market capitalization of $411.432 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.29, which is below both the industry median of 18.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is modestly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, with the GF Value at $24.63. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider trends as an indicator of potential future stock performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

