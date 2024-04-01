In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Director Gary Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial) on April 1, 2024. The SEC Filing details the sale, which was executed at a stock price of $11.68 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of $175,200.

Townsquare Media Inc is a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company that primarily owns and operates radio stations, digital properties, and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company focuses on creating and distributing original and motivating media experiences that connect communities with the content they love, the people they trust, and the products they want.

Over the past year, Gary Ginsberg has engaged in insider trading activities involving the sale of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $11.68 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $187.872 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities within Townsquare Media Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the company's current stock price and its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus, further informing investors about the stock's valuation status.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.