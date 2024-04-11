On April 2, 2024, Chief Brand Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), Ryan Keeton, sold 2,815 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its multi-story car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a focus on customer satisfaction. Carvana provides customers with an easy and transparent car buying process, aiming to disrupt the traditional car dealership model.

According to the data, the insider has engaged in selling shares of Carvana Co over the past year, with a total of 2,815 shares sold and no shares purchased.

The insider transaction history for Carvana Co indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Carvana Co were trading at $82.87, resulting in a market capitalization of $9.602 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 196.19, which is significantly above both the industry median of 16.345 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $26.65, Carvana Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.11, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.