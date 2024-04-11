Thomas Taira, President, Special Projects at Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), has sold 4,197 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $82.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $347,725.08.

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its multi-story car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a focus on customer service. Carvana provides customers with an easy and transparent car buying process, aiming to disrupt the traditional car dealership model.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,197 shares of Carvana Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Thomas Taira represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 17 insider sells. This indicates a higher frequency of insider selling compared to buying for the company's shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Carvana Co were trading at $82.84, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.602 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Carvana Co stands at 196.19, which is significantly above the industry median of 16.345 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $82.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.65, Carvana Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.11. According to this metric, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued when compared to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing and additional company data available on financial websites.

