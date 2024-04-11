Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. COO Benjamin Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing, which provides detailed information about insider trades. Over the past year, the insider, Benjamin Huston, has sold a total of 9,408 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Carvana Co, with a total of 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Carvana Co were trading at $82.92, giving the company a market cap of $9.602 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 196.19, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.345 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The valuation of Carvana Co, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $26.65, indicates that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.11. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors who track insider behavior as an indicator of a company's future performance or as part of their investment strategy. It is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and should be considered as one of many factors in an investment decision.

