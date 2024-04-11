Stephen Palmer, the Vice President of Accounting at Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 5,642 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its multi-story car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, and customer service. Stephen Palmer’s recent transaction involved the sale of 5,642 shares at a market price of $86.31 per share. This transaction affected less than 1% of the insider's holdings and was valued at approximately $487,000. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,048 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Carvana Co (CVNA) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period. Carvana Co (CVNA) had a market cap of $9.602 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 196.19, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.345 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price of $86.31 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $26.65 suggests that Carvana Co (CVNA) is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.24. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Stephen Palmer may provide investors with insight into the current valuation and sentiment of insiders at Carvana Co (CVNA). However, investors should consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

