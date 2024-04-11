Carvana Co (CVNA) CFO Mark Jenkins Sells 64,296 Shares

Mark Jenkins, the Chief Financial Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), has sold 64,296 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $86.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,541,093.16.

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company is known for its multi-story car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, and customer service that aims to make car buying and selling as convenient as possible.

Over the past year, Mark Jenkins has sold a total of 69,408 shares of Carvana Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Carvana Co's shares were trading at $86.21 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.602 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 196.19, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.345 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $86.21 and a GF Value of $26.65, Carvana Co is deemed Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by the CFO of Carvana Co may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

