On April 1, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,687 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $59.34 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $456,223.58.

DocuSign Inc is a company that provides electronic signature solutions. The company's technology enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The platform helps users to securely collect information, automate data workflows, and sign on various devices.

Over the past year, Allan Thygesen has sold a total of 123,302 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $59.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $12.437 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 166.35, which is above both the industry median of 26.835 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $59.34 and a GF Value of $70.63, DocuSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Allan Thygesen may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance.

