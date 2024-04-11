On April 1, 2024, Executive Director & President Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $71.9 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $118,273.5.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company that provides a payment platform enabling users to split purchases into interest-free installments. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada, offering its services to both online and in-store merchants to help increase sales and basket sizes by providing consumers with a flexible payment option.

Over the past year, the insider, Paul Paradis, has sold a total of 8,400 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a total of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales in the company.

On the valuation front, Sezzle Inc's shares were trading at $71.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $417.249 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 59.82, which is above the industry median of 14.1 and also exceeds Sezzle Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $49.65, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45, categorizing the stock as Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Sezzle Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the company, alongside its valuation metrics and market performance.

