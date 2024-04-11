Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On April 1, 2024, Executive Director & President Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $71.9 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $118,273.5.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company that provides a payment platform enabling users to split purchases into interest-free installments. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada, offering its services to both online and in-store merchants to help increase sales and basket sizes by providing consumers with a flexible payment option.

Over the past year, the insider, Paul Paradis, has sold a total of 8,400 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a total of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales in the company.

On the valuation front, Sezzle Inc's shares were trading at $71.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $417.249 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 59.82, which is above the industry median of 14.1 and also exceeds Sezzle Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $49.65, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45, categorizing the stock as Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1775742668241006592.png

Investors and stakeholders in Sezzle Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the company, alongside its valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.