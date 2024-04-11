ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) is an online automotive marketplace that connects used car dealers to buy and sell vehicles through its auction platform. The company provides a transparent and authentic auction experience, enabling dealers to bid in real-time and access detailed vehicle condition reports. According to a recent SEC Filing, Vikas Mehta, the Chief Operating Officer of ACV Auctions Inc, sold 78,259 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.97 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,406,113.23. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 870,759 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ACV Auctions Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ACV Auctions Inc were trading at $17.97, giving the company a market cap of $3.036 billion. With the stock price at $17.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.91, ACV Auctions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

