CEO and 10% Owner Vininder Singh Sells 50,000 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG)

April 2, 2024

Vininder Singh, CEO and 10% Owner of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's stock transactions.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG, Financial) is a company that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to analyze big data and assist in decision-making processes across various industries. The company's innovative approach aims to enhance predictive analytics and drive efficiency in operations.

The insider, Vininder Singh, has been active in the stock market over the past year, with a total of 175,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of stock sales by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 7 insider sells, suggesting a tilt towards selling among the company's insiders.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG, Financial) were trading at $2.98 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $22.723 million.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

