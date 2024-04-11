Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of novel therapies that address unmet needs in the treatment of liver and cardiovascular diseases, has reported a significant insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Director Kenneth Bate sold 32,489 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through this link. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.85, resulting in a total value of $8,216,446.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns an undisclosed number of shares in the company, valued at approximately $5142.022 million. Over the past year, Kenneth Bate has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 32,489 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a mixed pattern of buys and sells among insiders over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells, indicating a varied approach to stock transactions within the company's insiders. The stock's market cap stands at $5.142 billion as of the last trading price on the day of the insider's recent sell. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc continues to be monitored by investors interested in the biopharmaceutical sector, particularly those focused on liver and cardiovascular drug development. For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL), investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the company's profile on gurufocus.com.

