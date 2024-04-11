Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Johanna Roberts, the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, sold 600 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Johanna Roberts has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 6,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Penumbra Inc, which has seen 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Penumbra Inc were trading at $217.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.321 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 93.07, which is above the industry median of 27.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Penumbra Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued when considering the GuruFocus Value. With a share price of $217.07 and a GF Value of $323.18, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by the insider, Johanna Roberts, may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation of Penumbra Inc in relation to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.