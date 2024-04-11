Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Director James Daly Sells 32,489 Shares

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

James Daly, Director of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL, Financial), has sold 32,489 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $252.97 per share, which resulted in a total value of approximately $8,221,546.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies that address unmet needs in the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, resmetirom, is designed to selectively target thyroid hormone receptor beta in the liver and is currently in advanced clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Over the past year, the insider, James Daly, has sold a total of 32,489 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of those closest to the company's operations.

On the valuation front, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $252.97 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.142 billion.

1775748823189188608.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into a company's future performance or the insider's view of the company's valuation. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and may not always indicate a bearish company outlook.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filings and explore comprehensive financial data on gurufocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.