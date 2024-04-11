Kate Gulliver, the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), has sold 3,696 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $233,194.64.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from over 11,000 global suppliers. The company is known for its extensive selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points.

Over the past year, Kate Gulliver has sold a total of 47,544 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed over the last year, where Wayfair Inc has seen 53 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Wayfair Inc's shares were trading at $63.09 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.515 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $59.39.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should also consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

