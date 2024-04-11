Director Hope Cochran Sells 2,175 Shares of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

On April 1, 2024, Director Hope Cochran executed a sale of 2,175 shares of MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $363.14 per share, which resulted in a total value of $789,329.50.

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in database solutions. The company's platform is designed to support the development of applications across a range of industries by providing a scalable, flexible, and sophisticated database structure. MongoDB's services are utilized by a variety of clients, from startups to large enterprises, to manage and process large sets of data in a more efficient and adaptable manner.

Over the past year, the insider, Hope Cochran, has sold a total of 12,698 shares of MongoDB Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 65 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The market capitalization of MongoDB Inc stands at $24.749 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

According to the data provided by GuruFocus, the stock of MongoDB Inc is currently trading below its GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $486.29. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

1775749165733801984.png 1775749182410354688.png

The insider selling activity at MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

