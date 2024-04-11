Insider Sell: CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 31,006 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Zuora Inc (ZUO, Financial), a cloud-based software company that provides subscription billing, commerce, and finance platforms, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Todd Mcelhatton, sold 31,006 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 237,167 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell brings the insider's total sales over the past year to a significant number, indicating a consistent pattern of selling activity. The insider transaction history for Zuora Inc shows a trend of insider sells with 37 recorded over the past year, and no insider buys during the same period. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.61, giving the company a market cap of $1.248 billion. 1775749219441864704.png According to the valuation metrics, with a share price of $8.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $10.53, Zuora Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. 1775749236139388928.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by CFO Todd Mcelhatton may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

