Director Alexander Moore has sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 284,955 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc is a software company that specializes in big data analytics. The company's platforms serve a variety of users, including government and intelligence sector clients, as well as commercial customers in various industries. 1775749310311460864.png The insider transaction history for Palantir Technologies Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 72 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. Palantir Technologies Inc was trading at $22.73 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $50.229 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 252.22, which is above the industry median of 26.835. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1775749326832824320.png Considering the stock's price of $22.73 and the GuruFocus Value of $16.65, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

