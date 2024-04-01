Director Alexander Moore has sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 284,955 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc is a software company that specializes in big data analytics. The company's platforms serve a variety of users, including government and intelligence sector clients, as well as commercial customers in various industries. The insider transaction history for Palantir Technologies Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 72 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. Palantir Technologies Inc was trading at $22.73 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $50.229 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 252.22, which is above the industry median of 26.835. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $22.73 and the GuruFocus Value of $16.65, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

