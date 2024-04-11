PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Devendra Singh sold 5,571 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. Devendra Singh has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 58,329 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc, which has seen 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $20.77, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.430 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at PowerSchool Holdings Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. For more detailed information on the insider's transactions and the company's financials, investors and analysts are encouraged to view the full SEC Filing.

