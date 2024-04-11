Market Outlook: Focus on Upcoming U.S. Economic Data and Fed Comments

Author's Avatar

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, emphasized the importance of incoming economic data in guiding future policy decisions during his recent speech at Stanford University. Powell highlighted the economy's robustness and the progress made on inflation, suggesting a patient approach to policy adjustments.

Attention turns to this week's economic indicators, with analysts anticipating the latest weekly jobless claims to reflect ongoing labor market strength. Predictions suggest a slight increase to 214,000 from the previous week, consistent with the six-month average and not indicative of a weakening labor market.

Market participants are particularly keen on the release of March's nonfarm payroll data, which could significantly impact market dynamics. Expectations are set for a decrease in job additions to 200,000 in March from February's 275,000, despite a trend of recent data surpassing forecasts.

A recent report from the Institute for Supply Management showed unexpected weakness in the service sector, with a notable decline in price growth to a four-year low, hinting at possible vulnerabilities in the U.S. economy. This development contributed to a slight depreciation in the dollar and maintained high levels in the 10-year Treasury yield.

In currency markets, the focus remains on the Japanese yen's performance, which hovers near a 34-year low, raising speculation about potential intervention by Japan to support its currency. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a modest increase, staying close to its recent peak despite a shaky start to the quarter.

European stocks saw a slight uptick, and oil prices reached a five-month high. A divergence in rate cut expectations between the U.S. and Europe is becoming more pronounced, with the market anticipating less aggressive cuts from the Fed compared to the European Central Bank.

Inflation data from the Eurozone and Switzerland showed a decrease, moving closer to their respective central banks' targets. The U.S. is set to release its March consumer price inflation figures next week, following a 3.2% inflation rate in February.

Several Federal Reserve officials, including Patrick Harker and Loretta Mester, are scheduled to speak, potentially providing further insights into the central bank's outlook following comments from Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed hinting at a possible rate cut in the fourth quarter.

Key events to watch include the U.S. weekly jobless claims, trade balance data, minutes from the ECB's March meeting, and speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.