Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Posts Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Strategic Investments and Cost Savings Initiatives

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Aligns with EPS Projections but Faces Volume Decrease Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Reported $3.0 billion, a slight decrease of 1.7% compared to the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by 2.4% to $859 million, with an adjusted gross margin increase of 52 basis points to 28.7%.
  • Net Income: Decreased by 9.7% to $309 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, aligning with estimated earnings per share of $0.5875.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by 5.3% to $634 million, reflecting the decrease in adjusted operating profit.
  • Strategic Investments: Focused on the frozen segment, leading to unit share gains despite a 1.8% decrease in volume.
Article's Main Image

On April 4, 2024, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on February 25, 2024. Conagra Brands, a leading packaged food company known for its portfolio of brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, and Duncan Hines, reported net sales of $3.0 billion, a 1.7% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company's gross profit saw an increase of 2.4% to $859 million.

Conagra's CEO, Sean Connolly, highlighted the company's steady progress, noting improvements in volume trends and unit share gains in the domestic retail business, particularly in the frozen segment. Connolly also emphasized the substantial improvements in free cash flow and the reduction of the net leverage ratio over the first three quarters of 2024.

However, the company faced challenges with a 2.0% decrease in organic net sales, driven by a 0.2% negative impact from price/mix and a 1.8% decrease in volume. The volume decrease is primarily attributed to lower consumption trends. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 11.0% to $387 million, driven by higher incentive compensation and a 6.5% increase in advertising and promotional expenses.

Despite these challenges, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) managed to align with analyst estimates for earnings per share, reporting $0.64 per diluted share, which is consistent with the estimated earnings per share of $0.5875. The company's net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased by 9.7% to $309 million.

The company's financial achievements, including the increase in gross profit and margin, are significant in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, where cost management and strategic investments are crucial for maintaining profitability and competitive edge. Conagra's focus on cost savings initiatives and targeted investments in its brands have helped in sustaining margin recovery.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) also provided an outlook for fiscal 2024, increasing Adjusted Operating Margin guidance to approximately 15.8% and updating other fiscal guidance measures. The company's long-term focus remains on executing strategic priorities and generating value for shareholders.

1775853556205776896.png

For a detailed analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial)'s financial statements and performance, investors and interested parties can access the live audio webcast Q&A conference call and related materials on the company's investor relations website.

Value investors may find Conagra's strategic approach to brand investment and cost management, combined with its ability to generate free cash flow and reduce leverage, as compelling reasons to consider the company's stock for their portfolios. The company's resilience in the face of volume decreases and its commitment to shareholder value through dividends and margin improvements further solidify its position in the market.

For more in-depth coverage and expert financial analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Conagra Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.