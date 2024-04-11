Director Robert Arsov Sells 80,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Robert Arsov has sold 80,000 shares of Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) on April 3, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $7.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $568,000.

Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) is a video platform company that provides video creators a way to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. The company operates in a competitive digital media space where content creators seek platforms that offer better monetization and less restrictive policies compared to traditional social media and video hosting services.

Over the past year, Robert Arsov has engaged in the sale of 80,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale represents a significant transaction and is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 recorded insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) were trading at $7.1 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $1.889 billion, reflecting its valuation in the stock market.

