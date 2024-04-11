Why Sea Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 37% in a Quarter

Sea Ltd (SE, Financial) has experienced a notable shift in its stock performance over recent months. With a current market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a stock price of $55.49, the company has seen a slight decrease of 0.97% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, Sea Ltd's stock has surged by an impressive 36.73% over the past three months. This growth trajectory is underscored by the company's current GF Value of $88.85, which suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued compared to its past GF Value of $97.66. Previously, the stock was considered a possible value trap, but the current valuation indicates a more favorable investment opportunity.

Introduction to Sea Ltd

Sea Ltd, operating within the cyclical retail industry, is a dominant force in Southeast Asia's e-commerce landscape. The company's primary platform, Shopee, leads the market in gross merchandise value and transaction volume. Initially a gaming company with its Garena platform, Sea Ltd expanded into e-commerce in 2015, which has since become its main growth driver. Shopee's hybrid model caters to both C2C and B2C markets across several core regions, with Indonesia being a significant contributor to its GMV. The company's gaming segment continues to perform well, with Free Fire being a top downloaded game. Additionally, SeaMoney, its digital financial services arm, focuses on credit lending.

Assessing Sea Ltd's Profitability

Sea Ltd's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, reflecting moderate performance within its industry. The company's Operating Margin is currently at 2.62%, which is better than 44.26% of 1,107 companies in the same sector. Its ROE of 2.48% and ROA of 0.88% also place it ahead of many competitors, with respective industry rankings better than 39.91% and 41.22% of 1,085 and 1,116 companies. The ROIC at 1.81% further indicates that Sea Ltd is generating cash flow effectively relative to its capital investment. Despite these figures, the company has only achieved profitability in one of the past ten years, which is a point of consideration for potential investors.

Sea Ltd's Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10, indicating strong potential for future performance. Sea Ltd has demonstrated a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 33.80%, outperforming 91.03% of 1,037 companies in the industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 58.80%, surpassing 97.94% of 921 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 10.25% for the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 88.4% of 293 companies. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate is projected at a high 37.03%, indicating strong earnings potential and outpacing 91.74% of 121 companies. These growth metrics suggest that Sea Ltd is on a promising upward trajectory.

Investor Confidence in Sea Ltd

Notable investors have shown confidence in Sea Ltd, with Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holding 34,183,394 shares, representing a 6.01% share percentage. Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 14,320,168 shares, accounting for 2.52%, and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) holds 7,348,797 shares, equating to 1.29%. These holdings reflect a significant endorsement from the investment community and suggest a positive outlook on the company's future.

Competitive Landscape

Sea Ltd operates in a competitive e-commerce and gaming industry. Its closest competitors in terms of market capitalization include eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) with a market cap of $27.28 billion, Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial) valued at $33.29 billion, and Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) at $7.04 billion. These companies represent a diverse range of e-commerce models and market segments, highlighting the dynamic environment in which Sea Ltd competes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Ltd's recent stock price surge can be attributed to its strong growth prospects, undervalued status according to GF Value, and moderate profitability metrics. The company's strategic position in the Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming markets, coupled with its expanding financial services, positions it well for continued growth. The confidence shown by major investors and the company's competitive standing further reinforce the potential for Sea Ltd to be a compelling investment opportunity. As the company continues to evolve and capitalize on its market opportunities, it remains an attractive prospect for value investors seeking growth in the cyclical retail sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.