What's Driving Celsius Holdings Inc's Surprising 38% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $18.64 billion, the stock is trading at $80.08. Over the past week, the stock has seen an 8.11% loss, which contrasts sharply with the impressive 38.48% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the current GF Value of Celsius Holdings is $91.71, up from the past GF Value of $85.57. This suggests that the stock is currently modestly undervalued, a significant shift from its previous assessment as a possible value trap where investors were advised to think twice before investing.

Introduction to Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc, operating within the non-alcoholic beverages industry, has carved out a niche for itself with its energy drinks that boast natural ingredients and metabolism-enhancing properties. The company has a strong presence in North America, accounting for 96% of its revenue. Celsius Holdings has a diverse product range, including Celsius Originals, Celsius Essentials, and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. The company's strategic focus on branding and innovation is complemented by a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in Celsius. This partnership underscores the company's potential for further growth and market penetration. 1775888933926891520.png

Assessing Celsius Holdings' Profitability

Celsius Holdings' Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, reflecting a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin is an impressive 20.21%, which is better than 88.07% of its industry peers. Its return on equity (ROE) is 23.37%, surpassing 80.39% of competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) at 16.21% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 40.70% also outperform the majority of the industry. However, it's worth noting that Celsius has only been profitable for four out of the past ten years, which is a lower rate of sustained profitability compared to many of its peers. 1775888954214739968.png

Growth Trajectory of Celsius Holdings

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10, indicating robust growth. Celsius Holdings has achieved a 111.80% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 97.03% of its industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also strong at 80.50%, better than 97.67% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 34.55%, which is higher than 94.87% of the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at a remarkable 195.50%, surpassing 96.77% of industry peers. The future EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 28.57%, which is also higher than the majority of the industry. 1775888972485128192.png

Notable Shareholders in Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings has attracted the attention of several prominent investors. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 210,292 shares, representing a 0.09% stake in the company. Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) owns 125,045 shares, equating to a 0.05% share, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 66,701 shares, or a 0.03% stake. The involvement of these notable investors may provide additional confidence in the company's future prospects and management.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Celsius Holdings stands out with its market cap of $18.64 billion. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) has a market cap of $7.66 billion, while Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (COCSF, Financial) is valued at $19.96 billion, and National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial) at $4.68 billion. Celsius's market cap suggests that it is a significant player within the industry, competing closely with Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV.

Conclusion

In summary, Celsius Holdings Inc's recent stock performance has been a mix of short-term losses and substantial gains over the past three months, with the company currently being modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The company's position in the non-alcoholic beverage industry is solid, with a strong focus on profitability and growth. The presence of high-profile investors and a competitive stance against its peers further bolster the company's market presence. As Celsius continues to innovate and expand its reach, particularly through its partnership with PepsiCo, investors may find the company an attractive option for their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.