Long-established in the Oil & Gas industry, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.96%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 42.05%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Marathon Petroleum Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Marathon Petroleum Corp a GF Score of 57 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Marathon Petroleum Corp's Business

Marathon Petroleum Corp, with a market cap of $78.20 billion and sales of $148.38 billion, operates as an independent refiner with a significant presence across the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States. The company boasts a total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Notably, its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel, and its Martinez, California, facility is set to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. Beyond refining, Marathon Petroleum Corp also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX, showcasing a diversified operational structure.

Next Steps

Considering Marathon Petroleum Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a solid foundation in the oil and gas sector, the current financial and growth challenges reflected in the GF Score may impede its ability to outperform in the future. Investors should weigh these factors carefully against the backdrop of industry trends, regulatory changes, and strategic initiatives when evaluating the company's prospects.

