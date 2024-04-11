MaxLinear Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 31.95% Surge in Just One Week

50 minutes ago

MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) has recently experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts alike. With a current market capitalization of $2 billion and a stock price of $24.38, the company has seen a remarkable 31.95% gain over the past week and a 14.79% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, MaxLinear is currently fairly valued with a GF Value of $23.37, a slight increase from the past GF Value of $31.01, which indicated the stock was modestly undervalued. This recent price change suggests a positive shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company.

Introduction to MaxLinear Inc

MaxLinear Inc, operating within the competitive semiconductors industry, specializes in the provision of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits. These products are essential for a variety of applications, including cable and satellite broadband communications, connected home technologies, and data center and fiber network infrastructures. MaxLinear's offerings, which range from radio frequency receivers to complex systems-on-chips, play a crucial role in the processing and distribution of broadband video and data content across multiple electronic devices. The company's clientele encompasses original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers, highlighting its integral position in the semiconductor supply chain.

1775905232262426624.png

Assessing MaxLinear's Profitability

MaxLinear's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, stands at 5/10. This rank reflects the company's moderate profitability in comparison to its industry peers. The Operating Margin is currently at -2.31%, which, while negative, is better than 32.04% of 983 companies in the semiconductors industry. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) is -10.32%, surpassing 18.94% of its industry counterparts. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) at -6.39% and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) at -2.56% are better than 19.82% and 29.78% of the industry, respectively. Over the past decade, MaxLinear has achieved profitability in three years, which is more favorable than 15.5% of 916 companies in the semiconductors sector.

1775905250583146496.png

MaxLinear's Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10, indicating a moderate growth profile. MaxLinear has demonstrated a 9.50% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 57.24% of 905 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 18.90%, surpassing 82.39% of its peers. However, the projected Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated at -7.13%, which, while appearing negative, is still better than 5.71% of 175 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 19.00%, which is higher than 58.29% of the companies in the semiconductors industry.

1775905268681568256.png

Influential Shareholders in MaxLinear

MaxLinear's stock performance is also influenced by its significant shareholders. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 2,403,050 shares, accounting for 2.93% of the company's shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 310,140 shares, representing 0.38%, and renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) owns 253,404 shares, equating to 0.31%. The involvement of these prominent investors can provide a level of confidence in the company's future prospects and may influence other investors' perceptions of the stock.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, MaxLinear holds a strong position within the semiconductors industry. Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX, Financial) has a market cap of $966.225 million, while Semtech Corp (SMTC, Financial) boasts a market cap of $2.17 billion, and Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS, Financial) sits at $831.734 million. MaxLinear's recent stock performance and market cap suggest that it is holding its own against these competitors, which is an encouraging sign for investors.

Conclusion

In summary, MaxLinear Inc's recent stock price surge reflects a positive market response to the company's valuation, profitability, and growth prospects. While the company faces challenges in terms of operating margin and projected revenue growth, its strong performance in revenue and EPS growth rates, along with the backing of significant shareholders, positions it favorably within the semiconductors industry. As MaxLinear continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, investors will be watching closely to see if the company can maintain its momentum and strengthen its competitive edge.

