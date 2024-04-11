US Mortgage Rates Edge Higher, Adding Strain on Buyers (FMCC)

US mortgage rates experienced an uptick, intensifying the strain on those looking to purchase homes.

The latest figures show a climb in the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage to 6.82%, a slight increase from the previous week's 6.79%, as reported by Freddie Mac. This rise exacerbates the challenges for prospective homebuyers in an already tough market, where high borrowing costs and sustained property prices have diminished affordability. A significant portion of home purchases, over a third in February, were conducted in cash, highlighting the competitive edge of cash buyers, according to data from Redfin Corp.

Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, remarked on the persistent hurdles elevated mortgage rates pose, affecting both first-time and repeat buyers. The economic landscape is under scrutiny as the Federal Reserve contemplates its future actions amidst signs of economic resilience. Notably, manufacturing activity saw expansion in March for the first time since the previous fall, and the job market remains robust.

This week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a cautious approach, awaiting more definitive economic indicators before adjusting the central bank's benchmark rate. Although a rate cut is anticipated within the year, Freddie Mac's chief economist, Sam Khater, suggests that significant rate reductions are unlikely in the immediate future. However, he noted a silver lining with a slight improvement in housing inventory, which could moderate the pace of home price increases.

