Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM, Financial), a leading provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Anuj Aggarwal, sold 12,852 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 85,990 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Everspin Technologies Inc, with a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. On the day of the sale, shares of Everspin Technologies Inc were trading at $7.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $164.92 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.50, which is below both the industry median of 32.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $8.09, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, suggesting that Everspin Technologies Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Everspin Technologies Inc specializes in the development and manufacture of discrete and embedded MRAM, a type of non-volatile memory that retains data when power is turned off, offering faster write times and a greater number of write-erase cycles compared to traditional non-volatile memory products.

