MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

12 minutes ago
On April 3, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Michael Saylor has sold a total of 285,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 120 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1,638.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 57.33, which is higher than the industry median of 26.79 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $1,638.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $249.18, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.58, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

