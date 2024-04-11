Insider Sell: CEO Joseph Cutillo Sells 19,674 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)

12 minutes ago

Joseph Cutillo, CEO of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial), sold 19,674 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $105.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,077,814.18.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) operates as a civil construction company engaged in building and reconstructing transportation and water infrastructure. The company's services include the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, sewer and storm drainage systems, and multi-family housing projects.

Over the past year, Joseph Cutillo has sold a total of 300,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) shares were trading at $105.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.278 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.65, which is above the industry median of 15.175 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.78, with a GF Value of $37.99, indicating that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by CEO Joseph Cutillo may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual financial objectives when interpreting insider transactions.

For more detailed information on Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) and insider trading activity, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and perform their own due diligence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

