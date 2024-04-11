AdvanSix Inc CEO Erin Kane Sells Company Shares

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX, Financial), a fully integrated manufacturer of nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Erin Kane sold 3,615 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $28.04 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $101,344.60. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in AdvanSix Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company. Over the past year, Erin Kane has sold a total of 10,000 shares of AdvanSix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of AdvanSix Inc stands at $739.591 million as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 14.58, which is below the industry median of 21.93 and above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. AdvanSix Inc's stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, with a GF Value of $35.08, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by CEO Erin Kane may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

