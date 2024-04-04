Q3 2024 AngioDynamics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the AngioDynamics fiscal year 2024 third quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode, a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. The news release detailing AngioDynamics' fiscal 2024 third quarter results crossed the wire earlier this morning and is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.angiodynamics.com and the webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of today's call.



Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that during the course of this conference call, the Company will make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events, including statements about expected revenue, adjusted earnings and gross margins for fiscal year 2024, as well as trends that